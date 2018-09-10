Adventist Health System has selected a new chief executive officer for the Metroplex Health System to fill the position recently vacated by Carlyle Walton.
Kevin Roberts will assume his role Sept. 24 and report to Ken Finch who serves as president/CEO for both Adventist Health System’s Southwest Region and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
“Kevin’s wealth of experience and familiarity with the Adventist health care ministry, combined with his exceptional track record of hospital leadership, will be very beneficial in leading Metroplex Health System,” Finch said in a press release issued by Metroplex. “We are excited to have him join our organization and confident the hospitals will thrive under his leadership and direction.”
According to the release, Roberts has been with Adventist Health for more than 20 years and has previously served as president/CEO for Adventist Health Glendale, a 500-plus bed hospital in the Los Angeles, California, area. His experience also includes serving in leadership roles as president/CEO for Castle Medical Center in Kailua, Hawaii, and chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for South Coast Medical Center in Laguna Beach, California.
“It is a tremendous honor and opportunity to join Adventist Health System and lead Metroplex Health System,” said Roberts. “I am excited to begin working with the hospitals’ leadership and care teams to advance Christ’s healing ministry in Central Texas.”
Roberts replaces Walton, who left Metroplex in June to become president of the Adventist Health Policy Association. Since Walton left, the position has been held by interim president and CEO Dennis Kiley.
Walton served as Metroplex president and CEO since 2009. Before that, he served as Metroplex’s chief financial officer, vice president of operations and vice president/administrator from 1989 to 1998.
Walton was also heavily involved with the community and was on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
Metroplex Health System includes Metroplex Adventist Hospital and Rollins Brook Community Hospital.
