Priority areas inside Metroplex Hospital remained powered during an outage Saturday thanks to failsafe generators, according to officials.
Power was fully restored Monday after the outage left the hospital without power throughout Saturday. Electrical engineers are now checking departments one by one to test for potential damage or problems, according to Metroplex spokeswoman Erin Riley.
During the outage, Riley said the hospital’s generators that are designed to support critical operations of the hospital did just that.
“Our generators are designed to support critical operations of the hospital, allowing our teams to evaluate and transfer patients if needed,” Riley said. “In this case, the generators properly sustained priority areas as our dedicated team members transferred (34) patients to neighboring facilities.”
Critical operations include the hospital's emergency department, and wall outlets crucial for patient care. Riley said non-critical amenities that went out include the facility's A/C system.
The generators also allow for any repairs to be made as the hospital continues to function, according to Riley.
"It was decided the patients would be best served by taking them to facilities in full service," Riley said.
The surge caused the main electrical distribution panel to essentially melt, so patients who were moved to other hospitals will complete their care at their newly assigned facilities.
"Once patients are transferred, we do not bring them back to the hospital," Riley said. "We want them to have as little disruption in their care as possible."
No injuries or fatalities resulted from patients being moved or from the incident itself.
Although on Saturday officials said a lightning strike caused the outage, electrical engineers are in the process of officially determining the cause.
In total, Metroplex is working with the City of Killeen, Oncor Electric Delivery and various contractors in order to prevent future outages.
While the patients were being situated at other hospitals in the area, incoming Metroplex CEO Kevin Roberts visited the disrupted patients and made sure they knew they would continue to receive their care at the new hospitals, Riley said.
Roberts begins his first day as CEO Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.