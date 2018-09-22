Around 8 a.m. Saturday, Metroplex Hospital experienced a power outage caused by a lightning strike, according to a press release.
Thirty-four patients were sent to Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas, Seton Hospital in Harker Heights and Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the patients," said hospital spokeswoman Erin Spencer in a written statement. "There have been no injuries or death associated with the incident."
The Metroplex Emergency department is on full divert. Crews are currently working to restore power to the hospital.
Those in need of emergency care are urged to go to one of the aforementioned facilities.
This story will be updated.
