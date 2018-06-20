Dennis Kiley, the former president and chief executive officer of Adventist Takoma Regional Hospital in Greenville, Tennessee, has been named interim president and CEO for Metroplex Adventist Hospital in Killeen.
Kiley will replace Carlyle Walton, a Killeen school district board member who recently announced his departure to take the position of president of the Adventist Health Policy Association, the Washington, D.C. public policy and advocacy organization for 90 Seventh-day Adventist hospitals and affiliated care delivery organizations across the country.
Kiley will start with the hospital July 9, according to a news release.
“We are so blessed to have (Kiley) rejoin Adventist Health System in this capacity, and with almost 40 years of health care experience, I’m confident he will provide a seamless experience during this transition,” said Terry Shaw, president and CEO for Adventist Health System.
“His rich background in managing operations with joint partners, working closely with physicians and fostering relationships within the community will be a tremendous asset for Metroplex Adventist Hospital,” added Randy Haffner, president/CEO for Adventist Health System’s Multi-State Division.
According to a news release, Kiley has spent his entire career in Seventh-day Adventist health care, starting as an administrative resident in 1979 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Kiley has held numerous leadership roles over nearly four decades, including senior vice president at Tennessee Christian Medical Center, president and CEO of Gordon Hospital and president and CEO of Emory-Adventist Hospital.
From 2015-2017, Kiley served as president and CEO of Adventist Takoma Regional Hospital.
“My wife, Kathy, and I are Texans at heart and look forward to learning more from the team that serves inside the hospital walls and meeting the members that make the Killeen community thrive,” Kiley said in the release.
