For those who want to take a step back in time when songs such as “Thriller,” “I’m Bad,” and “Man in the Mirror” were No. 1 on the pop charts, Killeen is the place to be.
The Michael Jackson Tribute Concert is slated from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. 4th St.
The event, sponsored by Danny Dash Andrews Entertainment, will feature Michael Jackson impersonator Danny Dash Andrews as he pays tribute to the life and legacy of the King of Pop.
“The show is really about carrying Michael Jackson’s message of love, humanity and hope,” said Andrews. “We are carrying on his spirit through the entire show.”
The two-hour show is open to all ages and will take guests on a musical journey through Michael Jackson’s four-decade career.
“I have seen kids anywhere from 2 years old to adults who are 50 years old at these shows,” Andrews said. “It is kind of neat to see them — some even wearing the white glove. It really is a family friendly event.”
Ticket prices range from $20 to $50 with no refunds.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, log on to the Eventbrite website and search for events in Killeen.
