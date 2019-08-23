Killeen residents can expect temperatures to reach 98 degrees with partly cloudy skies today. The low tonight is expected to be 76 degrees.
Moving into Saturday, the National Weather Service is projecting a high temperature of 96 degrees, according to meteorologist Sara Barnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.