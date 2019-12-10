The Killeen school board Tuesday unanimously approved, with a 7-0 vote, the rezoning of middle schools and a date for a public hearing regarding the district’s rezoning plans.

With the opening of the new Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights in the fall of 2020, rezoning of middle schools will be necessary to create an attendance zone for the new middle school and will result in new attendance zones for eight of the district’s existing middle schools.

