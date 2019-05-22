A Midland Sheriff's Deputy was struck by a train while responding to a call about a infant in distress.
According Sheriff Gary Painter, two deputies in separate vehicles were responding to the call with their lights and sirens on when they reached a train crossing. The first train passed but the deputy did not see the second train approaching.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Other emergency responders were able to make it to the infant who has been taken to an emergency room.
