The year of 2018 may have a few more inches of rain to pour over Killeen.
About a 50 percent chance of rain is expected for the area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. That chance bumps up to 70 percent by Sunday night.
The Killeen area has received 3.6 inches of rain so far in December, according to meteorologist Steve Fano. Normal accumulation for this month in the area is around 2.43 inches, he added.
For the year, Killeen has accumulated 29.73 inches, according to Fano.
Still, memories of 2018’s last day will likely be sunny. Skies are expected to be clear on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 44 and a low of 39.
The high on New Year’s Eve is expected to be 61 with a low of 33.
The forecast on New Year’s Day calls for a high of 43 with a low of 28.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 40 with a low of 29.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 6 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 4 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
