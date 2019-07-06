When her then-4-year-old daughter Chloe started having severe headaches in December, Alicia Fink knew something was wrong.
“She was not her happy self and would want to sleep to make it go away,” Fink said.
Chloe, now 5, described her headaches like a hard pressure, as if a ball is bouncing inside her head.
During one of the severe headaches that are accompanied by nausea and vomiting Fink took her daughter to the emergency room at Fort Hood.
After multiple tests to rule out any underlying conditions, doctors at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center diagnosed Chloe with pediatric migraines.
“Migraine headaches are a common acute and recurrent pattern among children,” said Dr. Ricky Mitchell, a pediatrician at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen. “They are distinguished by their sudden onset and accompanying symptoms of nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain and are typically relieved by sleep.”
According to Mitchell, studies suggested that about 5 to 10% of school-aged children in the U.S. suffer from migraines. Some can experience their first headache already as an infant.
“Most migraineurs experience attacks before 20 years old but approximately 20% have their first migraine before 5 years old,” he said.
While migraine headaches often develop earlier in boys, they become more common in girls after menarche.
Due to the early onset of the medical conditions, migraines often go untreated and undetected. Especially younger children can simply not express the pain and disruption caused by their headache.
However, proper evaluation and diagnosis are important to indicate the specific kind of migraine and find a treatment that helps.
“Primary headaches is a condition in which the headache is the medical condition with no underlying internal cause present,” Mitchell said. “Treatment is generally aimed at the headache disorder. This type includes migraine headaches, tension headaches, chronic daily headaches and cluster headaches.”
Some patients may experience secondary headaches, which are the result of an underlying medical condition like infections, meningitis or head and neck injuries. Once the underlying condition is treated, the headache will fade.
“There are also several different types of migraine headaches,” Mitchell said. “Migraine with aura is the classic migraine which is accompanied by other sensory disturbance such as flashes of light, visual changes or tingling in hands and feet and a one-sided throbbing headache that can spread to both sides.”
Common migraines, however, lack aura and are traditionally recurring. To be considered chronic, a patient has to suffer from at least 15 days of every month.
According to the American Migraine Foundation, migraine symptoms can vary between younger children and adults.
While some children have the classic migraine presentation of a one-sided headache, many experience their pain on both sides of the head, are sensitive to light and sound and suffer under stomach pain and vomiting.
Although pediatric migraines can be shorter than adult migraine-headaches, the pain is still very disruptive for children.
According to Fink, Chloe’s migraines can last from 45 minutes to several hours. While Motrin, rest and an ice-pack help with the pain, an evaluation by an expert, preferably a pediatric neurologist, is important.
“If a child is having severe headaches frequently, it is important that they seek medical attention in order to rule out any other possible life-threatening underlying causes such as meningitis,” Mitchell said.
A migraine-diary can help keep track of the number and severity of headaches and help the physician with an exact diagnosis and find a migraine-specific treatment like triptans — a type of medication — or preventative measures.
While the exact cause of migraines is still unknown, there are certain factors that can trigger migraines.
“Some migraines are thought to be due to a temporary deficiency of the brain chemical serotonin,” Mitchell said. “Some migraineurs know that headaches are triggered by something they eat, drink or a particular activity.”
Common triggers include food like chocolate, cheese, nuts and shellfish as well as ingredients like sugar and caffeine.
To help treat and prevent migraines, parents and caregivers of children with common headaches should look out for signs before, during and after the headache.
Common prodrome symptoms can include nausea and vomiting, tiredness and sensitivity to light and sounds.
The actual headache is the second phase, while some of the prodrome symptoms can continue.
Postdrome symptoms occur after the headache and include an overall tiredness while the body recovers from the migraine.
