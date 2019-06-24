FORT HOOD — The overcast and gloomy weather did not stop the nearly 150 military kids from having a blast at the Jaylon Smith Football Camp at Fort Hood Monday.
Jaylon Smith, the linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys was at Fort Hood Monday to give back to the military community by holding a football camp for military kids.
“It’s a blessing. It’s all about the experience. For me, having people I looked up to come out and give back is a true testament to where I am today. For me it’s all about paying it forward,” Smith said.
Smith talked about the struggles some of the kids have experienced with moving all the time and being isolated because of it. “For myself, it’s about exposing them to great vibes and good energy,” Smith said. “I want them to have fun, understand teamwork and compete,” he said.
Keith Marshall, 10, is a participant in the camp who is originally from Tallahassee, Florida.
“I’m having a lot of fun. I get to meet new people and I get to do drills that are cool,” Marshall said.
Marshall wants to be a professional football player and play defensive end or defensive tackle in the NFL.
“All the drills out here are gonna help me get better and I can probably use some of the advice from the coaches in the game,” Marshall said. Marshall wants to be able to start on his football team so he is going to camps and training to get better.
Smith had 121 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018 with the Cowboys, according to pro-football-reference.com.
“We want to be great. We have our identity and it’s about putting wins together,” Smith said about the upcoming season.
Smith used the camp to teach the kids about the importance of being active and living a healthy lifestyle. He also wanted to speak about the bravery and courage of military children and their families, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
