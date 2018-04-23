Bell County Judge Jon Burrows delivered a state-of-the-county speech to the Central Texas chapter of Military Officers of America Association at the chapter’s monthly meeting at the Shilo Inn in Killeen on Friday.
Burrows provided updates on the county population, budget, completed projects and projects that haven’t been completed.
“The county has had tremendous (population) growth,” Burrows said.
From 2000 to 2010 the county grew by 30 percent. According to the Texas Department of Health Services the population of Bell County for 2018 was 369,159, up more than 55,000 people from the 2010 census.
Burrows said the county was in excellent financial condition and had more than five months of a reserve fund balance and received an AA+ bond rating from both Standard & Poors and Fitch credit rating agencies.
The rating means the county has a very strong capacity to meet its financial commitments which is important when it comes to borrowing money because it can affect the interest rate on loans.
“Bell County is in great shape, we are very strong financially, we’ve got good people in place on that,” Burrows said. “Bell County has been blessed with good growth and blessed with a good financial situation.”
Burrows said the most challenging issue was the ability to keep up with the county’s growth and dealing with unfunded mandates.
“Trying to keep up and provide county services and trying to deal with unfunded mandates that come from the state that cuts into our revenue stream,” he said.
Unfunded state mandates range from indigent health care and defense, age exemptions, Department of Public Safety assistance, juvenile justice alternative education and the 100 percent disabled veteran and spouse property tax exemption.
These mandates come at a net cost or loss of revenue totaling more than $13 million on the tax rate.
“We still have to provide the services but the unfunded mandates that come in from the state takes away money we would otherwise have available to use on services for our residents,” Burrows said.
Burrows also said school funding was another issue because of a lack of revenue that was leading to higher property taxes in the county.
He said the problem was with the Texas Legislature, which hasn’t fixed school financing and the state wasn’t paying its fair share.
“The state’s failure to pay their portion of the school funding” is the main issue, Burrows said.
According to the Legislative Budget Board, local spending in 2008 was 51 percent of local-state education spending. In 2019, the budget board said it will be 62 percent local and 38 percent state.
“The state’s portion has decreased over the years and the local school boards have no choice to fund the local schools. They are getting less money than they did 10 years ago,” Burrows said.
Burrows, who retires at the end of 2018, will be succeeded by David Blackburn, the president of the Temple Economic Development Corporation and a former city manager of Temple and Killeen.
