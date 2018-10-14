By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
Herald correspondent
Ten veterans from across the armed services were honored Saturday at the fourth annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, hosted the ceremony to recognize veterans in his district who were nominated for their service to their community. District 31includes much of Killeen, part of Fort Hood and most of Bell and Williamson counties.
“It’s a great idea; we love it and everybody who participates likes it,” Carter said. “It gives us a chance to recognize them because a lot of hard-work jobs are being quietly done by veterans. They show up and perform; it’s what they do. They’ve served their country and community well.”
The nomination committee had to sort through 30 applications for the honor, choosing just 10. Each veteran received a standing ovation from the around 75 people in attendance.
A member of the nomination committee read biographies of men and women with a highly varied history in the service and in their communities.
Lt. Col. Julian Roadman was a B-17 bomber pilot in World War II who, after retirement from the U.S. Army Air Corps, worked as a volunteer teacher to share with children his love of aviation.
His son-in-law said he couldn’t imagine what Roadman endured.
“He was 21 years old and his crew called him ‘Old Man,’” said Vic Mahaney. “It was World War II, with the future of the world at stake and he’s just 21 flying over Germany being shot at. There was no guarantee of ever coming home.”
In 35 missions, he never lost a crewman.
The commander of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood said he was “humbled and honored” to be part of the ceremony.
Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert said veterans in transition out of the armed services often make a difference in their communities.
“They each have a post-service investment in their communities and each has made a significant difference,” Calvert said. “They’re all principled leaders known for hard work, persistence, and love of country and community.”
People who wanted to nominate veterans for the commendation wrote letters to Carter outlining their heroism in the service and their continued community involvement. Self-nominations were accepted, according to Carter’s website.
The majority of veterans who were honored were from the Army, with six recipients, followed by the Marine Corps with two recipients. One veteran each was nominated from the Navy and Air Force.
Other congressional districts also have the Congressional Veteran Commendation program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.