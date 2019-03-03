Deputy Managing Editor Dave Miller was named Star Opinion Writer of the Year for his work in 2018 among newspapers in the Herald’s circulation category
The Headliners Foundation of Texas and the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors jointly present Star Awards for each newspaper circulation size.
The award was announced Saturday evening at the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors convention in Austin.
Herald military reporter David Bryant was named second place in the Star Reporter of the Year category. Bryant’s work included his series on deaths and debilitating health problems suffered by service members exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits used during deployments.
He addressed numerous additional military issues. Among them were troops on the border and the investigation into the deaths of eight soldiers and a cadet when a flash flood overturned their vehicle on Fort Hood.
The Herald also was honored with four awards earlier Saturday, at the convention luncheon.
Miller won second place for editorial writing
Bryant won second place for specialty reporting on military issues.
Freelance photographer Gabe Wolf won second place for photojournalism, which recognizes the effect of telling a single story in pictures. Wolf’s photographed laundry day at Copperas Cove Independent School District. Volunteers washed more than 2,000 pounds of lost and found items to be given to needy students.
Former reporter Kyle Blankenship won second place for short feature for his coverage of the February 2018 funeral service for three girls who died in a Killeen house fire Jan. 26, 2018.
STAR OPINION
Miller’s Star award and editorial writing award included commentary on the regional water district’s first election in more than two decades.
Miller pointed out to readers they should be able to vote for directors of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which has a multimillion-dollar contract with Killeen and has the city on the hook for $30 million to build a new water plant.
Miller also addressed Killeen’s attempt to change the city charter to limit council oversight on fund transfers and reduce government transparency. Miller wrote: “That’s the last thing Killeen needs after years of budget secrecy and questionable financial management — which culminated two years ago in a proposed municipal budget that projected an $8 million shortfall.”
In a separate editorial about an improperly conducted Central Texas College tax rate vote, Miller wrote: “Not knowing the law can be costly. For the Central Texas College board of directors, that cost is about $780,000. That’s the amount of anticipated revenue the college won’t be getting after it was forced to forgo a previously approved tax increase because the board’s action didn’t meet the Texas Tax Code’s requirements for a majority vote.”
In addition to his writing and editing work, Miller has helped plan and moderate Herald candidate forums and also serves as editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
“On many levels, Dave’s contributions, analytical ability and writing skill are very appreciated in our newsroom,” said Herald Managing Editor Rose Fitzpatrick in her letter to AP nominating Miller.
This is Miller’s third consecutive Star award in this category. In addition, last year, he received the Star of Stars award from the Headliners Foundation of Texas for best opinion writing among all competing papers in the state of Texas.
The Texas APME convention wraps up today.
