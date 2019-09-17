Chaparral

A MOU has been put into place to fund for repairs and expansion for Chaparral Road.

An estimated $24 million is needed to repair and expand a south Killeen road for the new high school that will soon be built, according to an agreement formed by four local governments.

Chaparral Road is a two-lane thoroughfare primarily owned by Bell County in the newer part of Killeen, where the high school is being built to accommodate growth.

