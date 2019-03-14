A Killeen teenager who disappeared last month has been found safe, police reported Wednesday.
Justin Pinner was found safe in Brownwood early Wednesday morning .
The 13-year-old Killeen boy was reported missing on Feb.15 and was last seen in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
The Killeen Police Department requested the community's assistance in locating him earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.