A woman reported missing last week has been located, Copperas Cove police said Monday.
According to media reports, Michelle Stockton was reported missing on Jan. 23.
She had not been heard from since a doctors appointment on Jan. 22.
Copperas Cove police said that Stockton was found safe Sunday afternoon.
No other details were released.
