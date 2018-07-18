Temple Police say the body of a Killeen man reported missing by his mother was found.
The deceased man, now identified as Hasson Lindsey Jr., 21, of Killeen was found in a West Bell County rural area and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. Cooke ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Support in the investigation was provided by the Killeen Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff's Department.
Lindsey was recently reported missing and was last seen on July 10.
A Temple Police investigator observed the autopsy and arrived back in Temple early Wednesday evening. The autopsy was necessary to confirm Lindsey's ID and cause of death.
The preliminary result received Wednesday was homicide.
The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office and a complaint was issued.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday evening for Raymond McKinnon, 26, of Oklahoma by Justice of the Peace David Barfield. A suggested bond of $1 million was set by Barfield.
