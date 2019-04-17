1. Yes. It’s important to know who the president was doing business with.

2. Yes. Presidents have been releasing them since Nixon; it’s a fair standard to uphold.

3. No. Voters elected Trump without his tax returns being public. It’s not important.

4. No. Congress is just trying to harass the president. He shouldn’t have to comply.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether it’s a personal matter or in the nation’s best interest.

Vote

View Results