A local organization is inviting the public to join in honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Killeen chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a “The Dream Still Lives On” march at 9 a.m. Monday.
The march will take place on the walking trail surrounding Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
“We will be meeting at the flagpole at the park and doing one lap around the hiking and bike trail out there,” event organizer TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said. “Based on years past, we expect to have anywhere between 500 and 600 people in the march, but word has really spread on social media and Facebook, so we may have even more than that.”
The parking lot at Lions Club Park can accommodate about 700 vehicles, said city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Participants are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. Monday to facilitate line-up.
According to the National Weather Service, the weather should cooperate with the march, although it might be a little chilly for participants.
High temperatures Monday are expected to reach 63 degrees, with a 10 to 20 mile per hour wind and sunny skies.
An MLK Program will be at 11 a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
