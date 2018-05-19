There was a long line of people snaking around the corner of 8th Street and Avenue C in downtown Killeen on Saturday morning awaiting their turn to receive food from the Refuge Corporation’s mobile food bank.
The mobile food bank consisted of two 26-foot trucks which held approximately 12,000 pounds of food in the form of canned and boxed goods, fresh bread and fresh fruits and vegetables.
Last month the mobile food bank served 767 people; Refuge Corporation Executive Director Joseph Solomon said that this month he was hoping for even larger numbers. “We’re expecting a large crowd, but we’re always asking, ‘How much more food can we get? How many more can we serve?’”
People who had come had heard about the mobile food bank from flyers, the newspaper, radio, social media and word-of-mouth.
Kay Diehl of Killeen, who lives in the Tremont senior housing complex, had heard about the food bank from both a flyer and from a friend who had been before. She said she had heard that the fruit and vegetables were fresh and that the people were both kind and patient, a claim that was borne out as she progressed through the line.
Killeen resident Eddie Bass heard about the food bank through his church, and said he came specifically for the fresh fruits and vegetables. “Anything healthy in the supermarket is too expensive,” he said. “To get them free is great.” He went on to note: “These are people who really care.”
Helping with the distribution were about 30 volunteers, including several teens who were in attendance to help wherever they could.
Joe Byrd was volunteering Saturday morning, and his wife was one of the 30 or so volunteers who helped out the night before. “I love giving back to the community,” he said. “We tend to forget those who are less fortunate; I want to give back to those down on their luck. They are not forgotten.”
One of the teen volunteers was 16-year-old Denzel Jones of Killeen. He said he has been volunteering his time to the food distribution every month for the last two years.
“I like to help people, I like to see people smile,” he said. He also helps at the women’s and children’s shelter and anywhere else he feels he can be of service.
“We’re grateful we can serve our community in this way,” Solomon said. “I always say, we can’t help everybody, but we can certainly help somebody.”
The Refuge Corporation, based in Copperas Cove, is always in need of donations.
For monetary donations, visit www.therefugecorporation.org or call 254-547-6753.
For food donations, items can be dropped off at the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, or call the Refuge office to arrange for someone to pick up a donation.
Volunteers are also always welcome; call the Refuge office for more information.
