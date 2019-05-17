The Refuge Corporation will be bringing its mobile food pantry back to Killeen from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday.
The pantry, offering free vegetables and other foods to those in need, will be set up at East Ward Elementary School, 1608. E Rancier Ave.
The mobile food pantry is rotated between Copperas Cove and Killeen every other month.
For more information, call 254-547-6753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.