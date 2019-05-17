Food Bank

Volunteer Maria Joseph carries a bag of potatoes on Saturday, May 19, 2018, during The Refuge Corporation's Mobile Food Bank monthly food distribution in Killeen.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The Refuge Corporation will be bringing its mobile food pantry back to Killeen from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday.

The pantry, offering free vegetables and other foods to those in need, will be set up at East Ward Elementary School, 1608. E Rancier Ave.

The mobile food pantry is rotated between Copperas Cove and Killeen every other month.

For more information, call 254-547-6753.

