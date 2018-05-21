LAMPASAS — The city has a new tourist spot in the downtown district, as a recently restored Model T Ford Sports Roadster is now sitting in the window of Swain’s Lampasas Hardware, the former location of Love Ford.
The car is a 1926 Model T, which is significant because 1926 is the year J. R. Key purchased the Keystone Hotel in Lampasas.
The car is owned and was restored by Andrew Fish, the current owner of the Keystone Hotel.
Swain’s is across the street from the famous Keystone Hotel, which is now undergoing restoration.
“(I am) thrilled to bring a piece of the rich history of our building back to life for our patrons,” Josh Swain said in a news release issued by the city. “Come visit us and view this beautiful car.”
Swain’s Lampasas Hardware is at 302 S. Western Avenue in Lampasas.
