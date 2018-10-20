In many respects, the “Goodnight Ranch in Killeen” community Facebook page is like other neighborhood forums — discussions on local events, lost pets, tips for trick-or-treating.
But, above all, the topic of note for residents nestled in homes along the southern frontage of Bunny Trail near Clear Creek Road is traffic. Lots of traffic.
According to months of resident reports, the intersection of Bunny Trail and Alamocitos Creek Drive gets so gridlocked around middle and elementary schools that it takes 20 minutes or more just to exit the one-way-in, one-way-out subdivision east of Bunny Trail during peak hours.
In addition, residents have said the neighborhood is poorly lighted, with a deficit on sidewalks, making the morning commute a hazardous one as school district students dart through the darkness on their way to school.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council added to the complicated situation by approving a rezoning for a new 179-home subdivision just south of that high-traffic area.
Ironically, if city staff is correct, adding more homes could be the solution to the neighborhood’s traffic problems.
At the center of the city’s argument is Mohawk Road, a currently undeveloped stretch of right-of-way that runs from Clear Creek Road all the way to State Highway 195. As part of its plans to build out the new subdivision, Reeces Creek Developers will go to the negotiating table with the city to build out a portion of Mohawk that would provide a new way in and out of the Alamocitos Creek subdivision directly to the north.
But as of this week, the city is still unsure how much the road will cost, how much of the project the developer will fund and how quickly residents can expect relief.
City-owner agreements
To secure the funding necessary to build the new section of Mohawk, the city said it will rely on a “city-owner” agreement by which the subdivision’s developer builds a road to city specifications and the city pays back a portion of the cost.
According to the city’s development code, subdivision developers are required to construct two-lane residential roads with 36 feet of “back-of-curb to back-of-curb” right-of-way. Any expansions above that would be at the city’s expense, but the maximum costs the city is forced to pay cannot exceed 30 percent of the total.
For a recent example of this, the city utilized a city-owner agreement to fund the first portion of Mohawk constructed east of Clear Creek Road as part of The Landing at Clear Creek Phase IV subdivision.
According to that agreement, the city chose to participate in the expansion of the road to 66 feet of right-of-way with further improvements to storm drainage.
The city’s total contribution was $56,343.92.
For the new portion of Mohawk, the city declined to offer cost estimates — primarily because the scope of the project has not been determined.
“The developer will be responsible for building a local residential street to service the addition of the proposed development; however, exact dimensions will be determined through negotiations,” Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said Wednesday.
What the city does know is how its portion of the project will be funded, Shine said.
The city has set aside capital improvements funding that has not been dedicated to specific projects as part of the approval of a capital improvements budget in September.
Although the cost of the city’s contribution isn’t currently known, Killeen City Manager Ron Olson expressed confidence that the city had the money to cover its end if the council approves the agreement.
Council concerns
If the city and developer do reach an agreement to build out Mohawk on the northern border of the new subdivision, the contract will still need council approval.
Judging by Tuesday’s discussion, that could be a contentious vote.
On Tuesday, the council voted 4-3 to approve the rezoning request for the subdivision after council members Steve Harris, Shirley Fleming and Gregory Johnson said they didn’t want to set the table for the new homes without assurances from the developer that the road would be constructed.
“I’m still concerned about the traffic,” Johnson said. “Mohawk should have been taken care of a long time ago.”
But Steve Shepherd, a representative from Reeces Creek Developers who addressed the council, said the developer had every intent to contribute to the road and had previously worked with the city to get it done.
“Anyone in their right mind wants Mohawk,” Shepherd said. “Eight years ago, we worked with the city to find some way to build Mohawk.”
According to city staff, the city and developer were working toward an agreement that would have built out Mohawk back in 2010, but concerns over funding derailed the negotiations.
“The item was never taken before Council because no City funding was available for the project,” Shine said in an email.
But even with some funding available, the city warned Tuesday that if an agreement with the developer isn’t reached, it’s unlikely the city would pay for the improvements on its own.
“Mohawk is only going to get done if the developer pays their share and we build our share,” Olson said.
Council members Debbie Nash-King, Hugh “Butch” Menking, Juan Rivera and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick voted in favor of the rezoning.
Traffic continues
As the city and developer work toward an agreement, Bunny Trail will likely remain gridlocked until improvements are made.
“A nightmare is an understatement,” resident Placidio J. Rivera told the council about the traffic situation.
The plan for Mohawk would be to tie the Alamocitos Creek neighborhood into the new road and add a second point of entry and exit to the neighborhood, potentially alleviating morning and afternoon congestion.
Without that, residents in the area have had to rely on a four-way stop sign the city installed at Alamocitos Creek Drive and Brushy Creek Drive that was the result of a traffic study.
Another traffic study found that a stoplight at Alamocitos and Bunny Trail was not warranted, Shine said, but the city does intend to install a traffic signal at Briar Patch and Bunny Trail.
“Staff is now exploring feasibility and funding,” Shine said. “Construction of Mohawk will be the ultimate reliever in the area.”
Once this portion of Mohawk is constructed, the city will still be tasked with fully connecting the road from Clear Creek Road to State Highway 195, a project Shine said may require some creative financing.
“Development will play a part in its construction; however, there are potential federal and state grants that could come into play.”
The city listed Mohawk Drive construction as a “medium priority” project in its 2015 Transportation Capital Improvements Program.
