By Monday evening, the temperature is expected to drop to 30 degrees in Killeen, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. That’s down from the 33-degree Friday forecast from NWS.
Monday’s low temperature will mark the first freeze of the season.
There will be some rain throughout the day Monday, according to meteorologist Jason Dunn, but by the time the temperature drops, all the rain will dissipate, he said.
Conditions will warm up by midweek, Dunn said, with lows around the mid-30s and highs approaching the 50s.
Those with vegetation outside may want to cover them up, Dunn said. Additionally, leaving sprinklers turned on during colder temps should be avoided to minimize risk of water freezing over.
The forecast for Veterans Day calls for a high of 54 and a low of 44.
Monday is expected to have a high of 39 with a low of 30.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 50 and a low of 33.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 57 with a low of 37.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 13 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 12.5 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
