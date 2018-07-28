After another hot and dry weekend, Killeen residents should get a brief reprieve from the unseasonably warm weather on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
On Monday, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms is projected to give way to highs in the mid-90s on Tuesday.
“It’s still hot but closer to our climatological normal for this time of year,” meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
On Tuesday, rain chances will be at 40 percent and are expected to drop to zero Wednesday as highs climb back toward 100 degrees. The low Tuesday will be in the low 70s.
Today and Monday, the highs will stay around 100 degree with low in the upper 70s in the evening.
From Wednesday, the lows will jump back up to upper 70s as temperature increases.
Godwin said the forecast shows scattered thunderstorms on Monday that is not likely to cover the whole city but will bring some much-needed rain to the area.
“It’s going to be kind of hit and miss, but most people will see some rain down there,” he said.
The brief rain spell could be welcome relief for area fire departments that have been battling wildfires over the last few weeks.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a 300-acre fire in North Fort Hood was 100 percent contained Saturday.
Fort Hood officials said Friday that the fire was 90 percent contained.
The brief rain spell could be welcome relief for area fire departments that have been battling wildfires over the last few weeks.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a 300-acre fire in North Fort Hood was 100 percent contained Saturday.
Fort Hood officials said Friday that the fire was 90 percent contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.