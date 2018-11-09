The thermometer may share your Monday blues next week.
By Monday evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 33 degrees in Killeen, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. That temperature is not quite freezing, but it’ll feel like it.
There will be some rain throughout the day Monday, according to meteorologist Jason Dunn, but by the time the temperature drops, all the rain will dissipate, he said.
Conditions will warm up by mid-week, Dunn said, with lows around the mid-30s and highs approaching the 50s.
The relatively low temperature does not call for too many precautions, Dunn said, but those with vegetation outside may want to cover them up. Additionally, leaving sprinklers turned on during colder temps should be avoided to minimize risk of water freezing over.
“Right now, it’s not a big deal, but be sure to take care of those things if you need to,” Dunn said.
