The Veterans Day parade scheduled for Monday in Killeen has been canceled because of inclement weather, the city announced Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page.
“It has been decided to cancel the parade due to the upcoming weather for tomorrow morning,” the post reads. “The weather calls for rain, dropped in temperature, and winds up to 30 mph by noon. The Area Veterans Advisory Committee wants to thank everyone for your interest in the parade. We will try again next year. Have a Wonderful Veterans Day!”
The temperature is expected to drop to 30 degrees in Killeen by Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The low temperature marks the first freeze of the season.
There will be some rain throughout the day Monday, according to meteorologist Jason Dunn, but by the time the temperature drops, all the rain will dissipate, he said.
Conditions will warm up by midweek, Dunn said, with lows around the mid-30s and highs approaching the 50s.
The annual parade, which was scheduled to celebrate active military personnel and veterans, will not be rescheduled.
