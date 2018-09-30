The monthly Coffee n’ Cars meet-up and car show was from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Domain Clear Creek Plaza at 2408 South Clear Creek Road, in partnership with the Coffee Beanery.
Attendees were able to swing by the Coffee Beanery, then stroll through the vehicle line-up and chat with car enthusiasts, car clubs and experienced auto mechanics.
They also could view a unique display of classic, exotic, newer rides and hot rod vehicles.
Red No. 5 salon owner Heather Runyan, who fixes up cars with her husband as a hobby and is part of The Hooligans car club, was at the show for the third year.
Many of the cars at the show were built in parts and pieces, over years and financial dedication, to get a desired custom look. The parts and pieces for car projects were collected from sellers, auto stores, yards, and even serendipitous moments.
Runyan was on a trip to look for parts when she spotted a car parked outside of someone’s home, not being used and in need of repair.
She and her husband approached the owner and paid cash for the vehicle. They are currently working on a 1963 truck.
“We’re about having different cars nobody else has,” Runyan said. “It’s a lot of work. It’s a labor of love.”
Coffee n’ Cars is a free event that is held the last Sunday of each month.
Learn more or get in touch with event organizer Jose Lugo at the Killeen Coffee n’ Cars Facebook page killeencandc.
