The monthly meeting for the District 1 advisory committee board is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Monday. The meeting will be held at Bloom Coffee Roasters, 2300 E. Rancier Ave., Suite 104.
Guests at the event will be Hilary Shine, director of communications, and Brett Williams, director of community services, both for the city of Killeen. Williams is also a member of the Killeen ISD school board.
Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said, “It is an open forum. This is an opportunity for the public to come and ask the city (officials) what is going on in their departments.”
Fleming said these meetings are held on the second Monday of every month, and always at the same time and location. The events are free and open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend.
