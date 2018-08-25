COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Women of the Moose Chapter 2442 and the Moose Lodge of Copperas Cove Chapter 2029 hosted their first Moose Olympics in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
“The Moose Olympics is the first of its kind put on by the Moose Lodge of Copperas Cove,” said Emily Peterson, a committee member. “So far the event is going well, and depending on the success of today’s event we might bring it back next year.”
The games consisted of nine events this year including the famous sack, egg and three-legged races, and a hot-dog eating contest.
Funds raised at the event will go to the organizations to continue their outreach efforts in the local community and to aide in other Moose Lodge chapters across the United States.
