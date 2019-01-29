It has been two weeks since filing for the May 4 election began Jan. 16, and candidates in several local city and school board races have already filed.
Time still remains to get applications in through Feb. 15. More than 20 days remain for candidates to toss their hats into the ring.
Multiple city and school governments will be holding general elections for multiple positions. Here is the breakdown of which candidates have filed for which seats so far:
Killeen City Council
Incumbent Shirley Fleming has filed for District 1.
Incumbent Debbie Nash-King has filed for District 2.
Mellisa Brown has filed for District 2.
Incumbent Jim Kilpatrick has filed for District 3.
Sandra Blankenship has filed for District 3.
Brockley King Moore has filed for District 4.
Killeen ISD
Incumbent Shelley Wells has filed for Place 1.
David Michael Jones has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent Brett Williams has filed for Place 5.
Belton City Council
Incumbent David K. Leigh has filed.
Incumbent Dan Kirkley has filed.
Incumbent John Holmes has filed.
Incumbent Craig Pearson has filed.
Belton’s elections are at-large.
Belton ISD
Incumbent Jeff Norwood has filed for Trustee Area 1.
Incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery has filed for Trustee Area 2.
Incumbent Sue M. Jordan has filed for Trustee Area 3.
Incumbent Manuel Alcozer has filed for Trustee Area 5.
CTC Board
Incumbent Jimmy Towers has filed for Place 1.
Albert Charles Hollinger has filed for Place 2.
Incumbent Joe Burns has filed for Place 3.
Incumbent Brenda Coley has filed for Place 5.
Florence City Council
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of the business day Tuesday.
Florence ISD
The Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of the business day Tuesday.
Heights City Council
The Daily Herald did not receive notice of any applications by the end of the business day Tuesday.
Lampasas City Council
Incumbent Misti Talbert has filed for mayor.
Robert “Bob” Goodart has filed for mayor.
Incumbent Delana Keele Toups has filed for Place 1.
Incumbent TJ Monroe has filed for Place 6.
Lampasas ISD
Jeff Rutland has filed for Place 4.
Daryl Hurst has filed for Place 4.
Incumbent David Millican has filed for Place 5.
Photos sought
The Daily Herald will be running this list as new candidates file for available positions. The Herald would also like to ask all candidates to send a headshot to news@kdhnews.com so we can run the photos with our ongoing election coverage. Put CANDIDATE in the subject field of the email. Also, candidates can fill out a mini-biography form at http://bit.ly/KDHbios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.