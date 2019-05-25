The National Weather Service is forecasting warm and dry days from today through Tuesday with low temperatures around 70 and high temperatures close to 90 degrees.
Winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph through Tuesday, meteorologist Monique Sellers said.
Chances of rain come back into the forecast Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of rain for the Killeen area that could carry into Thursday and Friday.
A couple of thunderstorms could pop up with heavy rainfall, Sellers said, but it is too early to tell if the storms will be severe.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is around eight feet above normal elevation and Belton Lake is around 10 feet above normal elevation, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.