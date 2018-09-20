Areas of Killeen saw an inch to an inch and a half of rain following a 20-minute downpour Thursday afternoon. It was followed by a second downpour as evening approached.
“We can expect to see more of that over the weekend,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meterologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
While the thunderstorm rolled through the middle of Killeen into Fort Hood and up into Gatesville, a new round of storms is expected to develop this afternoon and linger into tonight.
“It’s going to put a damper on any Friday night plans,” Huckaby said.
Football games across Central Texas are being rescheduled to earlier kickoffs in an attempt to avoid lightning and thunder, which dictates whether a game can be played.
However, Killeen Independent School District leaves game postponement and rescheduling to a game-time decision.
The University Interscholastic League has regulations on lightning safety including that play must be suspended for 30 minutes when “thunder is heard within 30 seconds of a visible lightning strike, or a cloud-to-ground lightning bolt is seen.”
Play is allowed to resume following 30 minutes after the last observed lightning strike or thunderclap.
The Harker Heights homecoming game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium as the Knights host Temple.
If the game were to be rained or flooded out, UIL rules state that for district contests an executive committee may reschedule the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.