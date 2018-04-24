A Killeen Fire Department truck responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning after smoke was seen coming from the area where an abandoned house burned to the ground Monday behind the Killeen High School campus on 38th Street, an official said.
“I wouldn’t consider it a rekindle, just that someone reported residual smoke coming from the area so we put some more water on it,” said Captain Ethan Gingerich of the Killeen Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office on Tuesday. “That amount of debris still can produce some smoke the next day.”
City workers used heavy machinery Monday evening to finish knocking the house down.
The fire is still under investigation and a cause has not been determined, Gingerich said.
He said it will be difficult to find a cause because the building was knocked down and it was unsafe for firefighters and investigators to enter.
“We know from talking with neighbors that there have been a number of people in that house passing through, such as students and homeless people,” Gingerich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.