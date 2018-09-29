Drought-wise, the Killeen area is improving, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Readings at Killeen Skylark Airfield indicate a total of 6.36 inches of rain have accumulated this month, said meteorologist Jennifer Dunn Saturday afternoon. Going into the month of October, potential for rain will persist throughout the coming week, with up to a 30 percent chance mostly in the afternoon hours.
The Texas Drought Monitor projects the Killeen area is classified as “abnormally dry,” which is down from severe and extreme conditions observed throughout the summer months.
Areas in East Texas are currently under more severe drought conditions, according to Dunn.
“Killeen is in one of the lower levels of drought conditions right now,” Dunn said. “Things are feeling a bit better.”
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 86 with a low of 71.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 88 and a low of 72.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 88 with a low of 72.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 87 with a low of 71.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 8 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
