More than 50 volunteers made their way to South Park in Copperas Cove on Sunday for the first ever South Park Walk and Clean Up, which saw the volunteers cleaning up the trails around the park. Organizers of the event said they were pleased and surprised at the turnout.
“This is the first time we have partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department, and it is the first time we are holding it on a Sunday, so we were expecting to get around 25 people today,” executive director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Roxanne Flores-Achmad said. “When over 50 volunteers showed up, we were very surprised.”
Volunteers began to arrive at the South Park Pool, located at 2602 Dennis St., at 7:30 a.m. The event truly got underway at 8 a.m. when the group separated, everyone heading for a different part of the park.
“It’s always a good thing to help keep things clean,” volunteer Mack Fitzgibbon said. Fitzgibbon lives in one of the neighborhoods that borders the park, and he said his family uses it fairly frequently. “My wife likes to get up and walk the trail before work, and we have a 12-year-old that comes down here to play with his friends.”
Fitzgibbon said this is the first clean up event he has participated in in Copperas Cove, and he said he enjoyed helping to clean up his local park.
“The good news is, a lot of this trash was probably just blown out of neighborhood trashcans, so people probably aren’t consciously dumping this here,” he said.
A total of 140 pounds of trash were collected by volunteers during the clean up. Flores-Achmad said Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful tries to hold four clean up events each year. She said the next event is planned for some time in September.
