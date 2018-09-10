The Central Texas corridor has seen plenty of precipitation over the last week due to tropical storms in the Gulf and more could be on the way, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain chances will remain at 20 to 40 percent into the weekend, according to the NWS.
“You are going to keep seeing low chances of rain and thunderstorms for the next seven days, and Wednesday may have the highest chance,” meteorologist Jason Godwin said. “No day is really a slam dunk for rain or storms.”
The wet weather is much needed after an exceptionally arid summer that left much of the Killeen area at a D2, or severe, drought level that is still active according to the U.S. Drought Portal.
Local reservoirs have seen an increase in water levels over the last week after months of slow decrease, with Belton Lake at 85.6 percent full and Stillhouse Hollow at 79.3 percent full as of press time.
Since the beginning of September, the Killeen area has recorded 2.14 inches of rainfall. Belton Lake has seen 2.70 inches of rain and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has received 3.54 inches.
Temperatures in the coming week are expected to stay relatively cool for a Texas September.
“You are going to start out with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s,” Godwin said. “Temperatures will be getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s near the end of the week.”
