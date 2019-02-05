An early morning accident in Nolanville left a pickup truck severely damaged, but both drivers escaped unharmed, according to police.
An 18-wheeler truck and a Ford pickup truck were reportedly both traveling westbound on Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 when the 18-wheeler attempted to change lanes, police said.
"Apparently the pickup truck was in the tractor trailer's blind spot, and the pickup truck was forced into the median," Nolanville Police Chief Dan Porter said. "The pickup truck definitely had enough damage that it had to be towed away, but luckily no one was injured."
Porter said no citations were given at the scene.
