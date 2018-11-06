A fire was reported in Killeen early Tuesday morning, reportedly displacing two local residents.
A woman who was driving by the home in the 4300 block of Glenwood Drive called 911 around 8 a.m. Tuesday after witnessing the fire, various news outlets report.
According to reports, the residents were able to safely evacuate the home.
The fire reportedly caused heavy damage in the garage area of the home and smoke damage throughout the home.
The cause is under investigation.
