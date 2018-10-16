A wreck involving a pickup truck is causing a traffic jam this morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 in Killeen.
The Ford F-150 had front end damage, and damage was also seen on a nearby guardrail between the W.S. Young Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop intersections.
Killeen police and fire vehicles were directing traffic around the wreck between 8 and 8:30 a.m., reducing the westbound lanes to one lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.