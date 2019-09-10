Three salaried employees of the city of Kempner have resigned outside of the police, according to John Wilkerson, a member of the Kempner City Council.
The three positions are secretary, assistant secretary and municipal judge. The other employee, the police chief, did not resign, he said.
