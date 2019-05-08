UPDATE, 1 p.m.: Power has now been restored to all Killeen ISD schools.
The district is cancelling all middle school soccer games tonight.
Other cancellations:
Montague Village Elementary School all after-school activities
Peebles Elementary School after-school tutoring
Brookhaven Elementary School all school club activities
About 400 customers in Harker Heights were still listed without power by Oncor, and about 50 in Killeen.
UPDATE, 12:35 p.m.: Power has been restored at Cavazos Elementary, Union Grove Middle and Harker Heights High School. Only Nolanville Elementary School remains without power.
UPDATE, 12:21 p.m.: Killeen ISD Superintendent Craft has now lifted the directive to keep all students inside as the severe storm has passed for the moment. Emergency procedures will be directed again should there be more severe storms.
Tactical low-water crossings, used by military vehicles are temporarily closed at Fort Hood, officials said. Fort Hood also closed the following roads:
-Turkey Run at Clear Creek to Turkey Run at Muskogee.
- Limited Traffic (MP Traffic Control) one lane From Tank Destroyer / Com II to Tank Destroyer and Muskogee, has been closed due to water over the roadway.
UPDATE, 12:01 p.m.: Power is out at Nolanville and Cavazos Elementary Schools, and Union Grove Middle School, and power has been going on and off at Harker Heights High School because the severe storms, according to Killeen ISD. All students are being kept inside the buildings and safe.
More than 4,300 customers were listed without power in Harker Heights area, according to the Oncor power outage online map about noon. About 500 more were listed without power in Killeen, and about 18 in Cove. Restoration time was listed as 1:30 p.m.
Tactical low-water crossings, used by military vehicles are temporarily closed at Fort Hood, officials said.
UPDATE, 11:34 a.m.: Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft has instructed that all students be kept inside the buildings, including during passing periods, until the threat has passed. High winds, lightning, hail expected.
UPDATE, 11:23 a.m.: Parts of Bell and Coryell counties, including the Killeen, Temple and Gatesville areas are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch continues until 1 p.m.
The rain will likely continue today in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, and there's a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 1 this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 10 a.m. today. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain, according to the NWS. The high is expected to be near 80 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
"Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible," according to NWS.
Tonight, there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
On Thursday, there's 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
