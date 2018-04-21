Killeen residents can expect mostly sunny skies before a minor cold front hits the area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Meteorologist Steve Fano, with the service, said highs will creep into the low 80s before the cold front sweeps through the area at dawn Wednesday.
“This time of year, the cold fronts usually aren’t super strong,” Fano said.
Today, the high will be 73 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The low today will be around 50 degrees.
Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected during the day.
On Monday, highs will rise to around 78 degrees with sunny skies and little wind. Tuesday’s high will be around 83 degrees.
The lows are expected to be around 56 degrees Tuesday and around 60 degrees Wednesday.
Fano said rain chances will begin to increase starting Tuesday evening, with a high Wednesday of around 70 degrees.
