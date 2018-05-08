One person was injured in a motorcycle accident this morning near the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.
Killeen police responded to the crash at 8:51 a.m.
"Preliminary investigation revealed the black motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of the 1100 block of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. when a white car attempted to drive out of a private drive southbound and failed to yield right of way (exiting a private drive), causing the motorcycle to collide into the car," according to an email from Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life threatening injuries. The single occupant of the car did not report any injuries, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.