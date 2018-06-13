A man was airlifted from Killeen to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple Wednesday morning after losing control of his motorcycle and being ejected, an official said on Wednesday.
He was not wearing a helmet, said Capt. Erich Morsbach with the Killeen Police Department, in a news release.
Killeen police were dispatched at approximately 8:38 a.m. to westbound U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 on the bridge over Rosewood Drive.
“The operator had major head trauma and was transported by Life Flight to Scott & White Medical Center in serious condition,” Morsbach said.
No other vehicles were reported to have been involved in the incident, he said.
The highway was temporarily shut down as emergency responders worked the scene. The accident caused significant traffic delays in the westbound lanes as Killeen Police Department officers closed several exits and routed people around the scene onto West Central Texas Expressway.
The highway was temporarily closed while the helicopter landed on the interstate.
KPD’s traffic unit responded to the scene for investigation, Morsbach said.
