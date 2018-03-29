A motorcyclist was sent to an area hospital Thursday after crashing on West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road near U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14, authorities said.
No information on how many vehicles were involved was immediately available.
This story is developing.
