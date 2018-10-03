A motorcyclist was airlifted Wednesday evening from Killeen to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center after striking a street light pole, according to police.
A man was traveling southbound on W.S. Young Drive when he lost control of his bike. An officer on-scene said the man was ejected from his bike upon hitting the pole.
Police said the man sustained life-threatening injuries. No other information on the man is known at this time.
