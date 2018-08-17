A motorcyclist was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after an accident in Killeen on Friday morning, an official said.
Killeen police and fire personnel responded to a 911 call at 8:46 a.m. about a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Fawn Drive. The man was wearing a helmet, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“At this time details as to how the crash happened is still unknown and the traffic unit is investigating to get more details from the rider,” she said.
A helicopter was put on standby but was called off, according to disptach conversations.
