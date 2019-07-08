Killeen’s free 2019 Movies in Your Park series continues at 8 p.m. Friday at Killeen Amphitheater, located next to the Killeen Community Center. The featured presentation will be “How to Train Your Dragon 3.”
The final show in the series is “The LEGO Movie 2” on July 26.
All movies are free and start at dusk. Pre-show games and prizes start at 8 p.m.
Viewers should bring a blanket or lawn chair and snacks. No alcoholic beverages or glass containers are permitted.
For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 501-6390 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/KPR.
